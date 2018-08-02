Frontier Communications (FTR) Bond Prices Rise 2.2%

An issue of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) bonds rose 2.2% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 11% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $81.31 and was trading at $82.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

FTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:FTR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 4,565,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Frontier Communications Corp has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 60,062.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,106 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

