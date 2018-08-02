Front Yard Residential (RESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Front Yard Residential to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 156.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.
Shares of Front Yard Residential traded down $0.10, hitting $9.41, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,177. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. ValuEngine raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Front Yard Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.
