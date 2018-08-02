Freshpet (FRPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

FRPT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 8,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,558. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.42 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $307,626.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 912,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

