Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FDP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $913,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,296,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,834,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Madeleine L. Champion sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,096 shares of company stock worth $3,325,578 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 56.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 752,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 272,054 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 358.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 94,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

