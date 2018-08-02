Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.69 ($92.58).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.