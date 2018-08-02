Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Commerzbank set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cfra set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.69 ($92.58).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA traded up €1.54 ($1.81), reaching €68.20 ($80.24), on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,111,773 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

