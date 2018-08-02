Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €96.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.10 ($113.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.50 ($111.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA traded up €0.40 ($0.47), reaching €85.24 ($100.28), during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 674,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €75.53 ($88.86) and a 12-month high of €93.82 ($110.38).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

