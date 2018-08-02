FrankyWillCoin (FRWC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

FrankyWillCoin (CURRENCY:FRWC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, FrankyWillCoin has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One FrankyWillCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FrankyWillCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of FrankyWillCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003855 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00312121 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001056 BTC.

FrankyWillCoin Profile

FrankyWillCoin (FRWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2016.

Buying and Selling FrankyWillCoin

FrankyWillCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FrankyWillCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FrankyWillCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FrankyWillCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

