Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.67 million.

FSP opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 194,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $100,000.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

