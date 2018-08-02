Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,171 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,224,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target (up from $1,270.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.51.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A opened at $1,232.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $852.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

