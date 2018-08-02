Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Insider Kevin A. Herrington Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) insider Kevin A. Herrington sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $54,334.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,163.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Financial Network traded up $0.10, hitting $39.55, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,790. The company has a market capitalization of $562.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 12.24%. analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

