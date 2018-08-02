Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 248.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

VO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.15. 242,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,803. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

