Fragasso Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 119,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,047,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,383,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,429. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

