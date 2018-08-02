Foxtons Group (FOXT) PT Lowered to GBX 40 at Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) had its price objective decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a report published on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOXT. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.62) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Foxtons Group from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Foxtons Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foxtons Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66 ($0.87).

Shares of Foxtons Group opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 115.13 ($1.51).

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.71%.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

