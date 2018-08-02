Forty Seven (FTSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.86

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTSV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe bought 468,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 805,400 shares of company stock worth $12,886,400 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forty Seven stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

