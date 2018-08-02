Fortinet (FTNT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet traded up $7.47, reaching $72.07, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 51,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,056. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.88, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $202,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $157,002.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,434 shares of company stock worth $4,840,760. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 4,071.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 544.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.