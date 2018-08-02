Fortinet (FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 156480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Judith Sim sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $450,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $157,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,760. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 462,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,485,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 219,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

