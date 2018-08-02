Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 650 TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 435,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 32,841.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264,042 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.49, for a total value of $5,002,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total transaction of $4,296,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,700 shares of company stock worth $23,977,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.29.

NYSE:TDG opened at $368.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

