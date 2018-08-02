Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $427,000 Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 843,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRLP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $573.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.35. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 22.33%. research analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently 230.97%.

Sprague Resources Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

