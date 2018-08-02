Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,119.19% and a negative return on equity of 103.64%. On average, analysts expect Foamix Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.10, hitting $5.76, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,812. The stock has a market cap of $232.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.96. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

In related news, Director Stanley Hirsch sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $31,374.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $64,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 6,975 shares of company stock worth $35,522 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOMX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

