Flycoin (FLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Flycoin has a market cap of $223,386.00 and $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000720 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

