Floor & Decor (FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.93-0.96 EPS.

Floor & Decor traded down $8.18, hitting $39.53, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FND. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.