Flex Pharma (FLKS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,842.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

FLKS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flex Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flex Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flex Pharma by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.82.

About Flex Pharma

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

