Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Five Point’s earnings. Five Point posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Point will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Point.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 122.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Point to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Five Point to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 225.1% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 8,676,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,552 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the second quarter worth about $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 89.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Five Point by 34,272.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Five Point has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -0.32.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

