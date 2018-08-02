FirstEnergy (FE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. FirstEnergy also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.

FirstEnergy traded down $0.14, reaching $36.32, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 306,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised FirstEnergy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.36.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.