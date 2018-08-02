FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

FirstCash opened at $80.70 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 6.48. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $95.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $26,729,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $21,532,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,643,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,538,000 after acquiring an additional 261,499 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,038,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

