First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (QTEC) Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,097,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

BMV QTEC opened at $79.13 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd has a 12-month low of $1,107.50 and a 12-month high of $1,530.00.

