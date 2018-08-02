First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8,617.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,879 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $49.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

