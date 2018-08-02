First Quadrant L P CA Sells 76,041 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,041 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.84.

CLX opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

