First Quadrant L P CA Raises Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.17% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $120,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,532,215 shares in the company, valued at $665,752,298.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $5,488,607.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,950.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,227,700 shares of company stock valued at $85,076,484. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.