First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Air Lease Corp (AL)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 73.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Air Lease by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease opened at $43.58 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air Lease Corp has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,216,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,187. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

