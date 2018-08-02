First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.99 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 82,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,243,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,611.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

