First of Long Island (FLIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.00.

FLIC stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $595.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.73.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $128,340.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,529 shares of company stock worth $292,220 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,025,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in First of Long Island by 80.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 403,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First of Long Island by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in First of Long Island by 95.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

