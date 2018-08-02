First National Trust Co Buys 1,160 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 785,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $714,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 162,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $177.12 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $140.18 and a fifty-two week high of $182.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

