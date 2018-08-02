First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 384.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 98,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $981,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 opened at $121.75 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

