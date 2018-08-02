First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.04 Million Position in Ford Motor (F)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 376,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 582,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,148,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor opened at $9.92 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

