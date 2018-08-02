First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Insider Sells $100,900.00 in Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,190.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,960. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $577.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 10.34%. equities analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

