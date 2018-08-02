First Merchants Corp Has $4.73 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after purchasing an additional 473,250 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,028,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,863,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M opened at $207.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.03.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

