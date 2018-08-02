First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,935 Shares of Tenneco Inc (TEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 179.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 279.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Kesseler acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $1,002,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. Tenneco Inc has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

