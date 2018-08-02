First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,440 ASGN Inc (ASGN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,679,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,804,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,148,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in ASGN by 2,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 170,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,457.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,545,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,635.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

ASGN opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $878.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.03 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

