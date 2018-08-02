First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 160.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $130,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6,165.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 135,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 133,542 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

