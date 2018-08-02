First Manhattan Co. Grows Holdings in Service Co. International (SCI)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 1.98% of Service Co. International worth $129,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 120,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,525.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International opened at $38.72 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

