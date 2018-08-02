First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. FIG Partners upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem traded down $0.15, hitting $43.80, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . 4,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,214. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,244 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $626,833.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,303 shares in the company, valued at $423,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $1,996,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 68.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 168.3% during the first quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

