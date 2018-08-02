First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.05 Million

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report sales of $50.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.91 million to $52.50 million. First Foundation reported sales of $38.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $190.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $193.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $224.25 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFWM. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $638,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $296,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,387,225. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 32.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 367,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,903. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

