First Foundation (FFWM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on First Foundation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.90.

First Foundation traded down $0.01, hitting $15.61, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 367,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.38 million. equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 15,350 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $296,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $638,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $1,387,225. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

