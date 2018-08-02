First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.50

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 6547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $732,852.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

