First Data (FDC) Receives Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a $22.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.
Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $23.28 on Monday. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 159,412 shares valued at $3,132,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,793,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,761 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
First Data Company Profile
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
