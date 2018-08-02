First Data (FDC) Receives Buy Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a $22.60 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Data to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $23.28 on Monday. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and have sold 159,412 shares valued at $3,132,548. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,998,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,793,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,761 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Data by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

