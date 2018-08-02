First Data Corp (FDC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Data in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FDC. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on First Data to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

First Data opened at $23.28 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Data by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Data by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Data by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in First Data by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in First Data by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,406,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $6,331 and sold 159,412 shares worth $3,132,548. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.