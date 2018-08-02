FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (IMXI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (NASDAQ:IMXI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH traded up $0.01, hitting $9.76, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,834. FINTECH ACQUISI/SH has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on FINTECH ACQUISI/SH in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company, which is formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business transaction. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

