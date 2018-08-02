FinnCap Raises Water Intelligence (WATR) Price Target to GBX 400

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at FinnCap from GBX 344 ($4.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WATR opened at GBX 425 ($5.58) on Tuesday. Water Intelligence has a 52 week low of GBX 100.91 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 227.10 ($2.98).

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, formerly Qonnectis plc, provides leak detection and remediation services. The Company offers a range of solutions (including products) for residential, commercial and municipal customers. The Company’s segments include Royalties from franchisees, Corporate-operated Stores and Other activities, including product and equipment sales.

